The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed wide receiver Reggie Begelton, the team announced on Monday. The deal is for one year and will cover the remainder of the 2021 season, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Hearing that Reggie Begelton is resigning with @calstampeders. A 1 year deal for the remainder of 2021. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 1, 2021

Begelton appeared in 17 games for the Stampeders in 2019 and caught 102 passes for 1444 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He also carried the ball four times and scored a touchdown on the ground.

The 28-year-old has spent three seasons with the Stampeders after making his CFL debut in 2017.

Begelton had NFL tryouts with the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders before joining the Stampeders and he played one game for the Green Bay Packers in 2020.