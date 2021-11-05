The Calgary Stampeders have released wide receiver Josh Huff, the team announced on Friday.

Huff appeared in nine games this season for the Stampeders and posted 37 catches for 507 yards.

The 30-year-old also caught 37 passes in 2019 for the Stamps, contributing 491 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

Huff also returned 12 punts and one kickoff for Calgary this season.