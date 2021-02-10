The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Ashton Lampkin, the team announced on Wednesday.

Lampkin, 27, first signed with the Stampeders on Mar.20, 2020 but opted out of his contract following the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.

The Oklahoma City, OK, native signed with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He also has stints with the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team.

Lampkin played 55 games at Oklahoma State where he recorded 111 tackles, 12 pass breakups, five interceptions, and one forced fumble. He was the school's special-teams MVP and was named to the academic all-Big 12 team in 2013.