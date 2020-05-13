50m ago
Stampeders sign American DL Majette
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Theo Majette to a contract, the club announced Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 5-foot-11, 238-pound defensive lineman played collegiately at Kent State. In four seasons, he tallied 84 tackles and 13.5 sacks, including 5.5 sacks as a senior last season.
He was given third-team all-Mid-American Conference honours last year.
The 21-year-old is a native of Pontiac, MI.