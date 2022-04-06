The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Brad Muhammad, the team announced on Wednesday. The team also signed receivers Juston Christian and Khalil McClain.

Muhammad, 26, played five games for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021, recording 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one knockdown. Muahammad played two seasons collegiately at Florida International and was named all-Conference USA in 2017 after recording 53 tackles and four interceptions in 13 games.

Christian, 24, was signed by the NFL's Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but was released before rookie camp. He signed with the Indoor Football Leagues Massachusetts Pirates in 2021.

McClain, 23, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago bears in 2021 and also spent time with the Miami Dolphins.