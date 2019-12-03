The Calgary Stampeders locked up Canadian defensive tackle Derek Wiggan to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Wiggan played in all 18 games for the Stampeders last season, finishing with career-highs in tackles with 35 and sacks with four.

"Derek really raised his game last season and he was a strength for us in the middle of the defensive line," Stampeders GM John Hufnagel said in a statement. "I'm very pleased to have him back and I'm happy that he has chosen to make this commitment to the organization."

The Queen's product has spent his entire CFL career with the Stampeders after Calgary selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 CFL Draft. Wiggan, 27, has 89 tackles and 12 sacks in 78 career regular season games in Calgary.

"I see Calgary as my second home," Wiggan said in the release. "Calgary is the team that drafted me in the fourth round and they stuck by me even though I wasn't very highly regarded coming out of university. I'm a big loyalty guy and I want to return the loyalty the team has shown me. I didn't want to go anywhere else.



"We have a good thing going here and we've been in the playoffs every year that I've been here. This is a great situation for me and I just want to keep it going."