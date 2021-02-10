Who are the biggest winners so far in CFL free agency?

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian punter Ronnie Pfeffer and American defensive back Ashton Lampkin, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Pfeffer signed with the Stampeders ahead of the 2020 season before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to that Pfeffer spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2018-19). He also split the 2015 season with the Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks.

In 12 games with the Argos in 2019, the Wilfrid Laurier product finished with a 44.9-yard average on 76 punts.

Lampkin, 27, first signed with the Stampeders on Mar.20, 2020 but opted out of his contract following the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.

The Oklahoma City, OK, native signed with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He also has stints with the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team.

Lampkin played 55 games at Oklahoma State where he recorded 111 tackles, 12 pass breakups, five interceptions, and one forced fumble. He was the school's special-teams MVP and was named to the academic all-Big 12 team in 2013.