CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive lineman Dadi Nicolas and linebacker JoJo Tillery.

Nicolas, a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was selected in the sixth round (203rd overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft. He played 11 games for the Chiefs in 2016 but missed the 2017 season due to injury.

He has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Collegiately, Nicolas played 49 games over four years at Virginia Tech. He earned second-time all-Atlantic Coast Conference honours as a junior in 2014.

Tillery, from Chattanooga, Tenn., signed with the NFL's Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played four pre-season games for the Titans, recording eight tackles and one interception.

Prior to turning pro, Tillery played 51 games and made 27 starts at safety in four seasons at Wofford College.

TICATS SIGN LINEBACKER BRYANT

HAMILTON — The Tiger-Cats have signed linebacker Brandon Bryant.

Bryant, 24, spent time with the NFL's New York Jets in 2018 and 2019 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

The six-foot, 215-pound native of Tunica, Miss., appeared in 38 games at safety from 2015 to 2017 at Mississippi State University, registering 157 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 quarterback sacks, five interceptions, 12 passes defended and one forced fumble.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.