The Calgary Stampeders have signed American wide receivers Jordan Williams-Lambert, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and was the West Division finalist for the Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2018.

He has posted 81 catches for 973 yards and four touchdowns in 24 career CFL games. He had 14 catches for 152 yards in four games before a wrist injury ended his season.

“Jordan is a big-bodied receiver who made a significant impact in the CFL before encountering an unfortunate injury,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We look forward to seeing him recapture his form as a member of the Stampeders.”

“Thank you to the Calgary organization for blessing me with an opportunity to further my career and join a winning culture,” said Williams-Lambert. “I look forward to contributing and chasing this year’s Grey Cup trophy.”

The Stampeders also signed American wide receiver DeVontres Dukes.