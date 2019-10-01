6h ago
Stampeders sign LB Ball to deal
It appears veteran linebacker Marcus Ball is joining the defending Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders with the playoffs quickly approaching. According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Ball is on his way to Calgary after signing non-practice squad deal with the club.
TSN.ca Staff
It appears veteran American linebacker Marcus Ball is joining the defending Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders with the playoffs quickly approaching.
According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Ball is on his way to Calgary after signing a non-practice squad deal with the club.
The 32-year-old hasn't played football this season after recording 44 tackles and one interception over 10 games with the Toronto Argonauts last season.
Ball spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons in Toronto before rejoining them in 2017 after a stint in the NFL.
The Memphis product helped the Argos win the Grey Cup in 2012 and 2017 by beating the Stamps both times.
Ball was named a CFL East All-Star in 2017.