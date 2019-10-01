It appears veteran American linebacker Marcus Ball is joining the defending Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders with the playoffs quickly approaching.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Ball is on his way to Calgary after signing a non-practice squad deal with the club.

Hearing LB Marcus Ball is on a plane heading to Calgary after signing with the #Stamps This is not a practice squad deal #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 1, 2019

The 32-year-old hasn't played football this season after recording 44 tackles and one interception over 10 games with the Toronto Argonauts last season.

Ball spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons in Toronto before rejoining them in 2017 after a stint in the NFL.

The Memphis product helped the Argos win the Grey Cup in 2012 and 2017 by beating the Stamps both times.

Ball was named a CFL East All-Star in 2017.