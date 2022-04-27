The Calgary Stampeders have announced the signing of American offensive lineman Zach Ingram.

The Stamps have added 🇺🇸 OL Zach Ingram to the roster!



The 24-year-old played 32 games and made 29 starts over three seasons at Stephen F. Austin State University. He made nine starts as a senior in 2021. In 2020, he was a first-team selection when the Lumberjacks played in the Southland Conference.