1h ago
Stampeders sign OL Ingram
The Calgary Stampeders have announced the signing of American offensive lineman Zach Ingram. The 24-year-old played 32 games and made 29 starts over three seasons at Stephen F. Austin college.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year-old played 32 games and made 29 starts over three seasons at Stephen F. Austin State University. He made nine starts as a senior in 2021. In 2020, he was a first-team selection when the Lumberjacks played in the Southland Conference.