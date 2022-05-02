The Calgary Stampeders have signed NFL veteran defensive lineman Terrell McClain, the team announced on Monday.

The 33-year-old has played 92 NFL games with the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Las Vegas Raiders. McClain totalled 119 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

He was originally selected in the third round (65th overall) by the Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft.