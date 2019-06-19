CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed national defensive lineman Jabar Westerman on Wednesday.

Westerman, 30, has appeared in 109 CFL games with B.C. and Montreal. The six-foot-two, 284-pound defensive lineman has 95 career tackles, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Westerman was born in Florida but grew up in Brampton, Ont., He was taken second overall in the 2012 CFL draft by B.C.

His older brother Jamaal is a defensive lineman with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The two were teammates in Montreal in 2018.