The Calgary Stampeders have signed American wide receiver Kamar Jorden, the team announced on Wednesday. Jorden, who was eligible to become a free agent next month, was a member of the West Division all-star team in 2021.

Jorden played 11 games last season, catching 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. It as his first regular-season action since suffering a serious knee injury in the 2018 Labour Day Classic.

“K.J. has contributed a great deal to the organization on and off the field during his time in Calgary and last season he re-established himself as one of the top slot receivers in the CFL,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “We’re looking for more of the same in 2022.”

“I’m excited for this 2022 season and to get back to work with my guys,” said Jorden. “Let’s build and do something special this year for the city.”

He was named the Stamps' reipient of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award for his contributions to the community.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career with the Stampeders. In 43 career CFL games, the veteran has hauled in 205 passes for 3,021 yards and 19 touchdowns.