The Calgary Stampeders have placed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on the six-game injured list.

The @calstampeders are placing quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on the 6-game injured list. Doesn’t mean he’s gone for 6 games. Injury is week-to-week and placing him on 6-game is good strategy since in case it becomes longterm they can recapture salary off cap. #stamps #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 5, 2019

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported it doesn't mean Mitchell will miss all six games, his injury is week-to-week and placing him on the six-game injured list means they can recapture salary off the salary cap if Mitchell's injury becomes long-term.

Mitchell suffered what is believed to be a pectoral injury late in the Stampeders' 36-32 win over the BC Lions Saturday. Mitchell had an MRI on the injury Tuesday and the team sought a second opinion on the results Friday.

The Stamps will also be without starters Don Jackson and Juwan Brescacin on offence and Ivan McLennan and Brandon Smith on defence.

Jackson has been placed on the six-game injured list and will be replaced at running back by Terry Williams while Brescacin was placed on the one-game injured list. Richie Sindani draws into the lineup for the receiver.

McLennan is also on the six-game injured list and will be replaced by Chris Casher at defensive end while Smith will be replaced by cornerback Raheem Wilson at halfback. Robertson Daniel draws into the starting lineup at Wilson's cornerback spot.