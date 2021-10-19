Tre Roberson is back with the Calgary Stampeders.

The Stampeders signed the American defensive back on Monday, brining back the defensive back after two seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

LADIES & GENTS, HE'S BACK!@tre5_roberson has inked a deal to return to the Red & White! Welcome home! — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 19, 2021

Roberson won the Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018, clinching the title with an interception against the Ottawa Redblacks,

A West Division and CFL all-star in 2019, Roberson had 10 interceptions over 32 regular-season games with the Stampeders in 2018 and 2019.