Hockey Canada has announced that the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship will take place in Calgary from Aug. 20-31.

The 31-game schedule will be played at WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park with 10 teams competing.

This will be the eighth time Canada has hosted the event and comes after the 2021 women's worlds originally scheduled for April were cancelled in Halifax and Truro, N.S. due to health and safety concerns due to COVID-19.

“Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the IIHF Women’s World Championship in April, Hockey Canada’s ongoing priority has been to host the event this year, and we have remained committed to running a world-class event in Canada,” said Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer with Hockey Canada. “A tremendous amount of work and collaboration with Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services has taken place to ensure the event will be held in a safe and secure manner. We are grateful to the Province of Alberta, the City of Calgary, Tourism Calgary, WinSport and all our event partners for working together to provide the best women’s hockey players in the world an opportunity to compete for a gold medal.”

Teams are expected to arrive in Calgary on Aug. 10. They will quarantine before resuming practices and potential pre-tournament games before the puck drops on Aug. 20.