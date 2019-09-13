Callaway has unveiled the new JAWS MD5 wedges, built by Callaway chief designer and master wedge maker Roger Cleveland.

JAWS MD5 marks a breakthrough in wedge design and performance. The wedge line features a newly created JAWS Groove to give improved take spin and control. The line is available in premium shapes, finishes, versatility and exceptional spin.

It’s the new JAWS Groove that will get the attention. Cleveland and his team have increased the groove-edge sharpness to create maximum grip and spin from all types of lies.

These wedges also feature Callaway’s proven Groove-In-Groove technology. The milled Micro-Positive grooves are placed in the flat parts of the face for added surface roughness and grip. Three raised micro-ridges are featured between each groove, adding grip to the ball’s cover to increase spin on a variety of shots.

“The spin you get from the JAWS Groove is remarkable,” said Cleveland in a company release. “From the control that you get around the green, with all of that spin, and a lower launch angle, it’s designed to deliver an incredible level of performance for every player.”

The new wedge line is available in five grind options: S-Grind, W-Grind, an updated C-Grind, X-Grind, and a new low-bounce version of the W-Grind, which was created directly from tour player feedback. It offers increased versatility around the green, while still employing the sole’s entire bounce on full shots.

The wedges are offered in two attractive, durable finishes: Platinum Chrome and Tour Grey.

They will be available for purchase nationwide on Sept. 20, 2019.