The Toronto Raptors are set to host the New York Knicks on TSN - their sixth straight home game.

Both teams have underperformed to this point in the season, with neither currently in position to qualify for the play-in tournament.

Here are three player props to consider ahead of tonight’s game between the Knicks and Raptors.

Scottie Barnes Over 1.5 Steals & Blocks (-200) & Over 1.5 3PT Shots (+152) as a two-leg parlay (+260)

Bank on Barnes to keep the good times rolling.

Returning from their west coast road trip, head coach Nick Nurse has clearly instilled the confidence in Barnes to be more active beyond the arc.

Through the first five games of Toronto’s current home stand, the rookie has taken 30 three-point attempts after averaging just one three-point attempt per game in the 18 games prior. He’s shooting 40 per cent during this stretch.

Priced at -200, oddsmakers are likely unwilling to move his steals + blocks props to 2.5, which is reserved for the most elite of defensive stoppers. Over the past two weeks, Barnes is averaging 3.4 combined steals and blocks and playing 37.5 minutes per game. When you’re on the court for that many possessions and play with the motor Barnes has, you can understand why he’s hit the over in five of the past six games.

RJ Barrett under 16.5 points (-106) & under 2.5 threes (-164) as a two-leg parlay (+116)

After watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort steal a win Wednesday night, it’s fair to conclude all Canadian ballers love showing out north of the border.

Barrett has proven he’s no different, taking 36 shot attempts in his two appearances at Scotiabank Arena even though he averages just 13.8 field goal attempts over his career. The good news for Raptors fans is that he shot 25 per cent in those two games.

When you combine his projected shot attempts with his recent two game hot streak (10-of-18 from deep), it’s understandable why his scoring line has been propped up to 16.5 points after sinking as low as 13.5 points a few games ago.

This is a good value spot.

I’d rather lean on the larger sample size, his production from this past month, where he’s averaged 12.7 points per game and shot 10-for-41 (24 per cent) from three.

The Knicks have been -45 over their last two trips to Toronto and at +116, I like the price for Barrett to struggle in front of his hometown.

Alec Burks over 14.5 points (-118)

If I were to cherry pick a player on the Knicks who is underrated and might hurt the Raptors, Burks could be the guy.

Kemba Walker was removed from the rotation six games ago and Burks has slid into the starting five. Even coming off the bench he’s been solid, averaging 16.5 points per 36 and 18.1 as a starter.

With the line at 14.5 points, he’s hit the over five of six times since joining the starting five and is second on the team in shot attempts during this stretch. His 6.0 free-throw attempts per game significantly outpaces any teammate. He’s a key playmaker for them, especially with Evan Fournier regressing to a spot-up shooting role.