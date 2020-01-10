GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin Pickard stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Grand Rapids Griffins earned a 1-0 shutout over the Manitoba Moose on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Chris Terry scored at the 13:37 mark of the first period for Grand Rapids (16-19-4).

Eric Comrie made 27 saves for Manitoba (18-21-0), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Neither team could score on the power play. The Griffins went 0 for 1 and the Moose were 0 for 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.