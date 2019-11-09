GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin Pickard made 23 saves against his former team as the Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Filip Zadina, Dominic Turgeon, Givani Smith and Matt Puempel scored for the Griffins (6-5-2).

Egor Korshkov found the back of the net for the Marlies (7-2-3), who got 24 saves from Joseph Woll.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.