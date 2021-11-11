Despite missing practice, Cardinals QB Murray optimistic he can start on Sunday

It appears Cam Newton could be on his way to a reunion with the Carolina Panthers.

According to Jonathan M Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, Newton will meet with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, owner David Tepper and vice president of football operations Steven Drummond on Thursday.

The meeting comes after starting quarterback Sam Darnold was ruled out for at least four weeks with an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade earlier this week.

The 31-year-old Newton was named NFL MVP with the Panthers in 2015 and was named to three Pro Bowls during his nine seasons with the team,

Newton was cut by the New England Patriots after training camp after serving as the team's starter last season. He completed 65.8 per cent of his passes for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his lone season with the Patriots, adding 592 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

The Panthers, who will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, have a 4-5 record this season.