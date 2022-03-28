'I was inspired': Priestman on Canada's men qualifying for World Cup, upcoming qualifiers for women's team

Canada Soccer has announced the roster for a pair of women's friendly matchups against Nigeria set to take place in B.C. next month.

The 29-person squad features all 22 players who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August, plus seven up-and-coming talents who head coach Bev Priestman wants to get into the national team mix as the group prepares for the crucial CONCACAF W Championship tournament this summer.

Legend Christine Sinclair highlights the roster, coming in with 308 international appearances for Canada.

The 38-year-old forward, who broke the international goal scoring record when she put away her 185th goal in January 2020, will get a hometown celebration at Vancouver's B.C. Place on April 8.

The sixth-ranked Canadians will also face No. 39 Nigeria at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on April 11.

The team also features goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, who will play her final games after announcing her retirement in January.

Here are the 29 players heading to B.C. next month:

GK- Sabrina D'Angelo | SWE / Vittsjö GIK

GK- Stephanie Labbé | FRA / Paris Saint-Germain

GK- Erin McLeod | USA / Orlando Pride

GK- Kailen Sheridan | USA / San Diego Wave FC

CB- Kadeisha Buchanan | FRA / FCF Olympique Lyonnais

CB- Vanessa Gilles | USA / Angel City FC

CB- Shelina Zadorsky | ENG / Tottenham Hotspur

FB- Zoe Burns | USA / University of Southern California

FB- Gabrielle Carle | SWE / Kristianstads DFF

FB- Allysha Chapman | USA / Houston Dash

FB- Ashley Lawrence | FRA / Paris Saint-Germain

FB- Jayde Riviere | USA / University of Michigan

FB- Sura Yekka | FRA / Havre AC

M- Marie-Yasmine Alidou D’Anjou | AUT / SK Sturm Graz

M- Jessie Fleming | ENG / Chelsea FC

M- Julia Grosso | ITA / Juventus FC

M- Victoria Pickett | USA / Kansas City Current

M- Quinn | USA / OL Reign

M- Sophie Schmidt | USA / Houston Dash

M- Desiree Scott | USA / Kansas City Current

M- Sarah Stratigakis | SWE / Vittsjö GIK

F- Janine Beckie | ENG / Manchester City FC

F- Jordyn Huitema | FRA / Paris Saint-Germain

F- Cloé Lacasse | POR / SL Benfica

F- Adriana Leon | ENG / West Ham United FC

F- Nichelle Prince | USA / Houston Dash

F- Deanne Rose | ENG / Reading FC

F- Christine Sinclair | USA / Portland Thorns FC

F- Evelyne Viens | SWE / Kristianstads DFF