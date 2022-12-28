Canada scores five in first period vs. Austria

Johnson, Cormier score 55 apart seconds as Canada jumps to early 2-0 lead

It was all Canada all the time in the first period of their preliminary round game against Austria.

After being held scoreless in the opening five minutes of the frame, Kent Johnson scored a power-play goal to give Canada a 1-0 lead.

Goal's from Lukas Cormier and Logan Stankoven would extend the lead before the 10-minute mark.

16-year-old sensation Connor Bedard made his mark with two goals in a 71 seconds to give Canada a 5-0 lead.

London Knights goalie Brett Brochu got the nod in his first start for the national team.

He stopped the five shots he faced for a scoreless start his World Junior tenure.

The native of Tilbury, Ont., has a 16-5-1 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage over 22 games with the OHL's Knights this season.

Canada and Austria have met just once at the World Juniors, on Dec. 30, 1980. The Canadians led 1-0 after one period and won the game 11-1.