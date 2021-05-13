Phoenix Mercury guard Kia Nurse and Minnesota Lynx forward Natalie Anchonwa are among the 20 players invited to the senior women's training camp ahead of the FIBA AmeriCup, Canada Basketball announced on Thursday.

The camp is set for May 20 to June 3 in Tampa ahead of the tournament set to begin on June 11 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The tournament is an important tune-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

The camp had originally been set for Edmonton, but COVID regulations forced a relocation to Florida.

“Having stayed connected virtually over the course of the past 14 months, the team is really looking forward to sharing the court together once again and building on the positive momentum we had coming out of the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament last February," Canada head coach Lisa Thomaidis said in a statement.

The tournament format features two round-robin groups with the top two teams in each emerging to play the semi-final round. The final is scheduled for June 19.

Canada, ranked fourth in the world, has won gold at two of the last three AmeriCups. The top three teams at the 2021 AmeriCup will qualify for the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Sydney.