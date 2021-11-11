Turnbull makes an impact for Canada in her return

HELSINKI — Mélodie Daoust scored the winning goal as Canada downed host Finland 4-2 in a women's hockey exhibition game on Thursday.

Victoria Bach, Marie-Philip Poulin and Jocelyne Larocque also scored for Canada, while Rebecca Johnston had two assists.

Petra Nieminen and Elisa Hopolainen scored for Finland.

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 19 shots for Canada, while a busy Meeri Räisänen made 40 saves for Finland.

The two teams will face off for games Saturday and Sunday in Turku, Finland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2021.