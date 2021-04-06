CARDIFF, United Kingdom — Canada coach Bev Priestman has added forward Jenna Hellstrom to camp ahead of women's soccer friendlies against Wales and England.

The 26-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., has won four caps for Canada and was part of the Canadian team at the 2019 World Cup in France.

The eighth-ranked Canadian women face No. 31 Wales in Cardiff on Friday and No. 6 England in Stoke-on-Trent on April 13 a part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

Hellstrom returned to KIF Orebro in Sweden in January after being waived by the Washington Spirit in December. She joined the NWSL team in December 2019, playing six games during the 2020 season.

Hellstrom has also played club football in Sweden for FC Rosengard, Djurgardens IF, Vaxjo DFF — as well as her first stint with Orebro in 2019.

She left Kent State as the school's all-time leader in goals (37), assists (33), game-winning goals (17), shots (232), shots on goal (115), multiple goal games (6) and multiple assist games (5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021