ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada captured bronze in the cross-country mixed relay at the Beijing Paralympics on Sunday.

The Canadians crossed the finish line third in the 4x2.5-kilometre race in 27 minutes 0.6 seconds.

They were 1:01.3 behind the gold-medal winning Americans. China was second.

The bronze was the 24th Paralympic medal for Canada in Beijing.

Canada's team was made up of Collin Cameron, Emily Young, Mark Arendz and Natalie Wilkie.

It was the fourth medal of the Beijing Paralympics for the 32-year-old Arendz of Hartsville, P.E.I., who won gold, silver and bronze in biathlon, and for Wilkie, a 21-year-old from Salmon Arm, B.C., who already had two gold and one silver.

It was the third bronze for Cameron of Bracebridge, Ont., and the first medal for Young.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2022.