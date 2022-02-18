The CanMNT is returning to Toronto for its final home game of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, Canada Soccer announced on Friday.

The Mar. 27 match against Jamaica will be played at BMO Field.

Canada returns to Toronto for all-important FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match on 27 March#CANMNT 🍁 https://t.co/29RS18G2no pic.twitter.com/fOaHH516rV — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) February 18, 2022

Three of Canada's previous six home ties have been played at the home of Toronto FC with November matches against Mexico and Costa Rica played at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium and last month's 2-0 win over the United States played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Canada heads into the final qualifying window on the cusp of its first World Cup berth in 36 years. With three matches remaining, Canada sits atop the CONCACAF Octagon on 25 points, four clear of the USMNT and El Tri and eight ahead of Panama in fourth. The top three teams in CONCACAF qualifying earn automatic berths to Qatar 2022 with the fourth-place team set for a sudden-death playoff against a team from Oceania for one of the final World Cup spots.

Canada opens the window on Mar. 24 with a visit to Costa Rica. The Ticos' hopes for Qatar are still alive with the team sitting in fifth on 16 points, one back of Panama.

After the match in Toronto, Canada wraps up its campaign on Mar. 30 in Panama.

Canada needs just two points from its remaining three matches to qualify for the World Cup.