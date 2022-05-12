Ahead of November's World Cup, Canada will face a test from another team set to compete in Qatar.

Canada Soccer announced on Thursday that the CanMNT will play host to Iran in a June 5 friendly at Vancouver's BC Place. The match will be part of a two-game homestand with a visit from Curacao to follow in Concacaf Nations League action on 9. In the same window, Canada will travel to Honduras on June 13.

Iran will be part of Group A in Qatar, taking on England, the United States and the yet-to-be-decided UEFA Path A winner. Wales is set to take on the winner of the Ukraine-Scotland playoff.

Canada will be in Group F alongside Belgium, Morocco and Croatia.

The CanMNT and Iran have faced off three times before, but haven't met in over two decades. Canada is 1-0-2 against Iran with the lone victory coming in their last meeting in Egypt in 2001 as part of the LG Cup Four Nations Tournament.

Canada's first World Cup match, against Belgium, is set for Nov. 23.