Wright shines in return for Canada as it prepares for knockout stage

After posting a perfect 4-0 preliminary record in Group A, Team Canada enters the knockout stage on Monday at the 2021 Under-18 World Hockey Championship from Texas.

You can watch Canada's quarterfinal matchup against Czech Republic Monday afternoon at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct. Later, Sweden takes on the United States in another quarterfinal matchup at 9pm ET/6pm PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Wright scores second goal against Belarus to add to Canada's tally Olen Zellweger delivers a perfect pass to Shane Wright who buries his second goal of the game against Belarus.

Team captain Shane Wright, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, netted two goals for Canada in their round robin finale Saturday night against Belarus. The Burlington, Ont., native, who put up 66 points in 58 games with the Kingston Frontenacs as a 16-year-old last season, has five goals in just two games at the tournament, tied with Mason McTavish for the team lead.

"We talk about the positives at the end of the game," head coach Dave Barr told IIHF.com after the 5-2 win. "We were tired. That's four games in five days for us, and we talked about that. It's easier to forecheck than back check, so let's keep the puck in front of us. We're very happy with where we're at. I think that's the happiest I've been with our effort of trying to do the details that we're asking."

Forward Francesco Pinelli is Canada's top point producer with eight. For the tournament, Russia's Matvei Michkov leads the pack with nine goals and 11 points.

Heading into the knockout stage, Canada has scored the most goals with 28 while the Czechs have netted 10 goals.

In other quarterfinal matchups, Russia takes on Belarus, Finland battles Switzerland and Sweden plays the United States.

Canada last won the Under-18 Worlds in 2013.