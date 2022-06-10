Up Next

MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship.

Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena.

Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period.

Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jordan Baxter and Emmalee Pais had the other goals.

Canada outshot Slovakia 65-5. Mari Pietersen earned the shutout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.