Canada on verge of World Cup after win in El Salvador

Canada closed in on World Cup qualification on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory in El Salvador as their undefeated run continued.

Atiba Hutchinson put Canada on the board in the 66th minute when the ball deflected off of him, evaded El Salvador keeper Kevin Carabantes and landed in the net for the opening goal of the match.

Cyle Larin created the goal by breaking down on the flank and playing a pass in towards the Canadian captain.

Jonathan David secured the victory in stoppage time, breaking in alone on goal and chipping the ball over the keeper.

With the victory, Canada moves to 25 points and maintains their four-point lead at the top of the CONCACAF qualifying table, they are the only team left in the competition that has not suffered a loss.

The United States is second in the group with 21 points.

Canada completed a perfect, nine-point, window at Estadio Cuscatlán, after earning a road victory over Honduras and a win over the USA at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.