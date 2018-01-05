Team Canada forward Boris Katchouk was spotted with a limp after Thursday's semifinal, but TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports he is expected to play against Sweden on Friday night.

Katchouk took a teammate's shot to his foot in the first period of Canada's 7-2 win over the Czech Republic on Thursday. Katchouk struggled to put weight on his leg as skated to the bench, but remained in the game. He scored Canada's seventh goal of the game in the third period.

Through six games, Katchouk owns three goals and six points for Team Canada at the World Juniors.

The 19-year-old was selected in the second round (44th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.