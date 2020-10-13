The Canada Games Council (CGC) Board of Directors has officially welcomed four new Board members, announcing that Fauna Kingdon, Judy Joseph-Black, Karen Menjivar, and Rick Ramsbottom were elected to the Board during its September Annual General Meeting.

Lynn Blouin, Cheri Bradish, Catriona Le May Doan, Blair McIntosh and Elaine Roper were also elected for their second terms on the Board.

“The goal of this Board nomination process was to identify Canadians with diverse backgrounds, who are leaders in their fields and have a passion for amateur sport and the Canada Games. We are incredibly pleased and excited to have found those qualities in Fauna, Judy, Karen, and Rick,” said Evan Johnston, Chair of the Canada Games Council in a statement. “We believe that the four new Directors will be incredible additions to our Canada Games family, complementing the existing team, and will help to elevate the Canada Games experience.

"Together, we will continue finding innovative ways to ensure that the Games leave a positive legacy in our communities and country.”

Joseph-Black has been working in the Canadian sport industry for more than three decades as an advocate for athletes and coaches with a disability, women in sport, and Indigenous sport. She is currently a sports and communications consultant for provincial and multi-sport organizations and has extensive experience with amateur sport organizations including not for profit, government, and University.

She currently works as an Event Manager for BC Seniors Games Society and her vast experience in communications and media relations also includes working with Team Canada at the Paralympic Games and Team BC at the Canada Games which she was involved in from 1993-2019. Judy has served on multiple provincial and national boards and is an active board member for the BC Wheelchair Sports Association, sits on the Athlete of the Year Selection Committee for Sport BC, and is a Nomination Committee member for the Victoria Sports Hall of Fame.

Menjivar has 15 years of financial experience in the banking industry, a strong background in strategic planning and risk management, and a passion for diversity and inclusion. Currently serving as a Regional Enablement Coach with RBC Royal Bank she has experience leading and participating in initiatives to recruit women in Commercial Banking, partnered with Women of Influence for the RBC Women Entrepreneur Awards, and is working with Ivey Business School to develop diversity and inclusion training for faculty and future MBA cohorts.

Ramsbottom has 25 years of experience in sponsorship marketing, licensing, ticketing, and strategic partnerships within the Canadian sports industry. He has worked with professional sports teams, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Pan/Parapan American Games, and not-for-profits. He is currently the Co-founder and managing director of UNITE Partnerships Inc. and was also the Vice President, Sponsorship Sales and Partnership Services on the Organizing Committee for the Toronto 2015 Pan/Parapan American Games. His current volunteer activities include serving as a Member of the Board of Directors of viaSport since 2016 and he has been the Vice Chair since 2018.