The Canada Games Council revealed a new brand and identity on Wednesday, inspired by the idea of “sparking greatness” and representing the transformative power of Canadian sport.

The branding includes a new Canada Games logo that captures elements of both a spark and a maple leaf, "personifying energy, passion and spirit in an unapologetically Canadian way." Also, the Jeux Du Canada Games word mark embedded in the logo illustrates bilingualism and Canada’s unique national identity.

“We are incredibly proud to share this bold vision of the Canada Games, and we aim to inspire Canadians to achieve greatness for generations to come” said Dan Wilcock, President and CEO, CGC in a statement. “We also want to remind the nation of the boundless potential of sport, especially as our communities look ahead to sport as an opportunity to reconnect when we emerge from this difficult period.”

The brand was unveiled with a special video narrated by Olympic Gold Medallist and three-time Canada Games athlete Catriona Le May Doan.

“Over the last year, athletes from across Canada have not been able to compete or train as they normally would," said Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault in a statement. "The Canada Games’ new look stands as a reminder to all athletes that competition is on the horizon, and the sporting community will be back stronger than ever."

The Canada Games brand launch is followed by the two-year countdown celebration and unveiling of the brand identity of the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King will join 2023 Canada Winter Games CEO Kyle Dudley on Thursday for a special unveiling and an update on the 2023 Games in Charlottetown.

Held every two years and alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games bring together able-bodied athletes and athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities from every Canadian province and territory, gender and sexual identity, and cultural background.

The next Canada Summer Games will take place from August 6-21, 2022 in the Niagara Region, followed by the 2023 Canada Winter Games from February 18 - March 5, 2023 in Prince Edward Island.