Alphonso Davies will miss the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup after suffering an ankle injury in training earlier this week, Canada Soccer announced on Friday.

Davies has returned to his club team Bayern Munich to begin his recovery for the 2021-22 season.

The 20-year-old was announced as part of the 23-player roster last week, it would have been his third time participating in the Gold Cup.

Davies has four goals and five assists in six matches for Canada in 2021.

Scott Arfield, Milan Borjan, Jonathan David, and Atiba Hutchinson were all already slated to miss the tournament for Canada, who will begin play against Martinique in Kansas City on July 11.