Charles Hamelin is going out with gold.

The Canadian men's short track speed skating team won the gold medal Wednesday in the 5,000-metre relay, giving Hamelin a gold in his final Olympic short track race alongside teammates Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois and Jordan Pierre-Gilles.

This is Hamelin's sixth Olympic medal in five career Games and Canada's 18th of the Beijing Winter Games. The 37-year-old from Levis, Que., made his Olympic debut in Turin all the way back in 2006.

The gold also caps a very successful Olympics for Dubois, who won his third medal at Beijing 2022.

Korea won silver in the event Wednesday morning, while Italy won bronze.

