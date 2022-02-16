12m ago
Canada wins gold in men's short track 5,000M relay
Charles Hamelin is going out with a medal. The Canadian men's short track speed skating team won the gold medal Wednesday in the 5,000-metre relay, giving Hamelin a gold in his final Oympic short track race alongside teammates Pascal Dion, Steven Dubois and Jordan Pierre-Gilles.
TSN.ca Staff
This is Hamelin's sixth Olympic medal in five career Games and Canada's 18th of the Beijing Winter Games. The 37-year-old from Levis, Que., made his Olympic debut in Turin all the way back in 2006.
The gold also caps a very successful Olympics for Dubois, who won his third medal at Beijing 2022.
Korea won silver in the event Wednesday morning, while Italy won bronze.
