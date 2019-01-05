Canada grouped with US, Russia at next year's World Juniors

Hockey Canada CEO Renney comes to defence of Hunter, says team practised enough

Team Canada will be grouped with rivals the United States and Russia at next year's World Juniors.

The groups are made up based on how team's fared at this year's World Juniors.

Canada lost to Russia 2-1 at this year's tournament while they didn't play the United States.

Canada is also grouped with the host Czech Republic, as well as Germany in Group B of the tournament that will be held in Ostrava and Trinec.

Group A will consist of Finland, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, and Kazakhstan.