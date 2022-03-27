1h ago
LIVE BLOG: Canada battles Jamaica for spot in World Cup
Canada can book a spot in the men's FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years with a win or draw against Jamaica in Toronto on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Canada has the golden opportunity to earn their World Cup moment on home soil
Canada extends lead
Tajon Buchanan made it 2-0 in the 44th minute to cap off a dominate half for Canada.
Canada scores
Cyle Larin slipped one by the Jamaican keeper from close range to give Canada a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute. Stephen Eustaquio picked up an assist on the play.
The match is underway as Canada and Jamaica face snowy and cold conditions.
The Canadian men's squad was greeted by an enthusiastic group of supporters upon arrival at BMO Field this afternoon.
Canada's starting lineup
Milan Borjan
Samuel Adekugbe
Stephen Eustaquio
Junior Hoilett
Tajon Buchanan
Doneil Henry
Cyle Larin
Jonathan David
Jonathan Osorio
Richie Laryea
Scott Kennedy
Jamaica's starting lineup
Jason Blake
Gregory Leigh
Richard King
Ricardo Thomas
Ravel Morrison
Nicholas Nelson
Daniel Green
Atapharoy Bygrave
Adrian Mariappa
Javain Brown
Devon Williams