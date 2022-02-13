Canada's Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

BEIJING — Canada's Jennifer Jones ended a three-game losing skid with an 11-5 win over Russia's Alina Kovaleva on Monday morning at the Beijing Olympics.

The Winnipeg skip improved to 2-3 in round-robin play.

Canada will return to the Ice Cube in the evening for a critical matchup against Great Britain's Eve Muirhead.

A fourth loss for Jones would be a major blow to her chances of making the four-team playoff cut.

Canada will play the United States and China on Wednesday before closing out its round-robin schedule Thursday against Denmark.

In men's play, Canada's Brad Gushue (3-2) was scheduled to play Italy's Joel Retornaz (1-4) on Monday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.