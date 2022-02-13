Erin Ambrose, Renata Fast, Blayre Turnbull, Jamie Lee Rattray and Claire Thompson all hit the scoresheet in the first period to give Canada a 5-1 lead over Switzerland in the women’s hockey semifinals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Lara Stalder got Switzerland on the board on the power play late in the first period with her fourth goal of the tournament.

Thompson, 24, who set the record for most points by a defender in an Olympic tournament earlier this week, added a goal and an assist to bring her point total up to 11.

With Fast’s goal, Team Canada set a new record for most goals scored (49) at an Olympic women’s hockey tournament, a record they previously set (48) at Vancouver 2010.

Swiss goaltender Andrea Braendli started the game but was pulled after the fourth goal and replaced by Saskia Maurer.