Canada all over U.S. through two periods

It was the Jamie Lee Rattray show for Canada in the second period.

With Canada already leading the U.S. 2-0 after the first period, Rattray scored twice and Sarah Nurse added another to push Canada's lead to 5-0 at the end of the second period Thursday in their round-robin finale.

Rattray's two goals came roughly three minutes apart and the second chased American netminder Alex Cavallini, who was replaced by Nicole Hensley after the first four goals. Nurse's goal came just under 10 minutes into the second period, beating Hensley up high on the glove side.

Melodie Daoust and Renata Fast scored Canada's first-period goals to set the tone.

Canada came into Thursday's showdown tied for first in Group A with nine points at 3-0-0-0 and 15 goals for compared to four goals against. Also at nine points and 3-0-0-0, the U.S. had 12 goals for and zero against.

Canada hasn’t won a world title since 2012 and have only won the tournament twice since 2007.