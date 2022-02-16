Canada leads United States by two after the first period of gold medal game

Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse scored to give Canada a 2-0 lead over the United States after the first period of the gold medal game at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Nurse opened the scoring and it was her 17th point of the tournament, tying her with Canadian legend Hayley Wickenheiser for the most points in a single women’s Olympics.

Claire Thompson and Poulin picked up the assists on the goal.

Poulin’s goal was her fifth of the tournament as she snapped a shot past American goaltender Alex Cavallini.

Canada went 0-for-1 on the power play after U.S. captain Kendall Coyne Schofield took a penalty for delay of game.