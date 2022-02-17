Poulin scores again as Canada leads U.S. through two periods in gold medal game

One strong period separates the Canadian women's hockey team from a gold medal.

After finding the back of the net in the first period, Marie Philip-Poulin scored her second goal of the game as Canada holds a 3-1 lead over the United States heading to the third period in the gold medal game.

Sarah Nurse opened the scoring for Canada and Poulin doubled the lead near the end of the first. Poulin then added another midway through the second period for her 17th point of the tournament. The goals marked the fourth time Poulin had scored in a gold medal game, a first for any Olympian on either the women's or the men's side.

Jocelyne Larocque penalty gave the Americans their first power play of the game but Canada's penalty kill was up to the task to preserve the lead. However, Hilary Knight did give the U.S. some momentum with a short-handed goal late in the period to cut the Canada lead to two goals.

Canada advanced to the gold medal game with a victory over Switzerland in the semifinals while the U.S. beat Finland to secure their shot at gold.