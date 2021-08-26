So far, so good for Team Canada.

The Canadians lead archrival Team USA 2-0 at the end of the first period in their round-robin finale on goals from Melodie Daoust and Renata Fast midway through the frame.

Daoust's marker opened the scoring just under seven minutes in after a point shot bounced off the endboards and found the forward in front of the net in the slot. Daoust made no mistake, beating American netminder Alex Cavallini, who was using a teammates stick after losing her own. With an assist on the goal, Canada's Natalie Spooner also recorded her 100th career point with the women's national team.

Fast's goal came around the six-minute mark in a scramble in front of the net and was initially waved off but counted upon review.

Canada came into Thursday's showdown tied for first in Group A with nine points at 3-0-0-0 and 15 goals for compared to four goals against. Also at nine points and 3-0-0-0, the U.S. had 12 goals for and zero against.

Canada hasn’t won a world title since 2012 and have only won the tournament twice since 2007.