McKenzie: Despite cuts, Canada still has hard decisions to make with its final roster

As Team Canada progresses towards finalizing its final 22-man roster for the 2019 world junior championship being held in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C., the team made additional player cuts on Friday night following their 5-1 exhibition loss to the U Sports All-Stars.

Canada cut six players on Friday, including goaltender Matt Villalta; defencemen Pierre Olivier Joseph, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Nic Beaudin; and forwards Isaac Ratcliffe and Liam Foudy.

The team also announced that forward Alex Formenton will be unable to play in the tournament. Originally expected to make the team, Formenton suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's tune-up against U Sports.

Canada's first four cuts on Thursday were forwards Raphael Lavoie and Ty Dellandrea and defencemen Cameron Crotty and Calen Addison.

With Formenton's injury and two nights of cuts, Canada's roster currently stands at 23 players. The club will have to release one forward between now and Dec. 25, the date when official team rosters have to be submitted.

Canada has three pre-competition games next week where they will decide on their final roster spot. Canada plays Switzerland on Wednesday and will also face Slovakia and Finland.

The Canadians play their first game of the tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 26 against Denmark in Vancouver on TSN.