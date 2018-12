Canada makes first cuts to WJC roster

The cuts have started for Canada's world junior hockey team.

Canada cut forwards Raphael Lavoie and Ty Dellandrea as well as defencemen Cameron Crotty and Calen Addison following its 5-3 exhibition loss to the U Sports all-stars on Thursday night, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

