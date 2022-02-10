As the Canadian men's national soccer team continues to make noise on the international stage in pursuit of their first World Cup appearance since 1986, they're also making strides on the FIFA World Rankings.

The Canadians moved up seven spots, from No. 40 to No. 33, in the latest FIFA World Ranking released Thursday morning. Belgium still has the No. 1 spot, followed by Brazil and France.

Here’s 2022's first full #FIFARanking rundown of the leading nations.



🇧🇪🇧🇷🇫🇷🇦🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹🇪🇸🇵🇹🇩🇰🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/iSZ5vMlmHl — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 10, 2022

Canada (7-4-0) is atop the table in CONCACAF qualifying with just three games left. Canada has won their last six games, including the last three without star Alphonso Davies.

To wrap up qualifying, Canada will play Costa Rica on the road on March 24, host Jamaica on March 27 and face Panama on the road on March 30.

In their first and only World Cup appearance in 1986, Canada went 0-3 and didn't score a single goal, falling to the Soviet Union, France and Hungary.