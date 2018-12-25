Forward Max Comtois has been named Team Canada's captain for the world junior hockey championship, which begins tomorrow. .

Comtois, 19, is the only returning member from Canada’s 2018 team, which won gold.

Defencemen Evan Bouchard and Ian Mitchell and forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan have been named the team’s alternate captains.

 

Canada will take on Denmark tomorrow in its tournament-opening game.

Canada's games, as well as every other game of the tournament, can be seen exclusively on TSN.

 