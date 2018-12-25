1h ago
Canada names Comtois captain for WJC
TSN.ca Staff
Team Canada will look to Comtois to set the tone at World Juniors
Forward Max Comtois has been named Team Canada's captain for the world junior hockey championship, which begins tomorrow. .
Comtois, 19, is the only returning member from Canada’s 2018 team, which won gold.
Defencemen Evan Bouchard and Ian Mitchell and forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan have been named the team’s alternate captains.
Canada will take on Denmark tomorrow in its tournament-opening game.
Canada's games, as well as every other game of the tournament, can be seen exclusively on TSN.