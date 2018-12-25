Team Canada will look to Comtois to set the tone at World Juniors

Forward Max Comtois has been named Team Canada's captain for the world junior hockey championship, which begins tomorrow. .

Comtois, 19, is the only returning member from Canada’s 2018 team, which won gold.

Defencemen Evan Bouchard and Ian Mitchell and forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan have been named the team’s alternate captains.

It's the 2nd straight year that the Team Canada captain doesn't wear the 'C' for his junior club team



Earlier in camp, Maxime Comtois said he picked up a lot from watching Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf & how he handled an early season losing streak in Anaheim

Canada coach Tim Hunter has raved about Anderson-Dolan noting that the Kings prospect was the most detailed player at the summer camp



So, no surprise that Jaret will wear an 'A' at the World Juniors

Canada will take on Denmark tomorrow in its tournament-opening game.

